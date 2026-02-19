Colin and Kirsty Mitten arrive in Cromwell in their 1951 MG TD last week. The couple travelled from Auckland to take part in the rally. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

The best of British was on full display in Cromwell last week, as 64 MG cars from around New Zealand made a stop in Central Otago.

It was part of a rally touring Otago, and was the first time since 2014 the MG National Rally had been hosted by the MG Car Club Otago Southland Centre. The planned 2022 rally was called off due to Covid.

Cars made their way to Cromwell via Te Anau and Frankton.

Among them was a 1951 MG TD driven by Colin and Kirsty Mitten, who made the trip from Auckland.

When asked how things had gone so far, Mr Mitten said ‘‘we’re here’’ — making a joke about the MG marque’s reputation for being unreliable.

Four litres of oil was required to get to Cromwell and the car was constantly being fixed.

In true British sports car fashion, everything liquid leaked, including water through the roof when it rained, the couple joked.

The thing Mr Mitten liked the most about his MG was that it turned heads wherever it went.

Competing with newer MGs driven by fellow club members was also something he enjoyed about the community, he said.

Club secretary Ngaire Donaldson and her husband, and club captain, Clive Donaldson were on their first rally. The feedback they had from fellow drivers had been positive.

This was the first time planning an event of this scale for them both, as well as others on the organisation team.

‘‘It’s been full on,’’ Mrs Donaldson said.

Rally participants gathered in Dunedin last week where a concours d’etat and public display was held, as well as a time trial before the rally headed to Invercargill earlier this week.

On Friday the rally hit the track at Highlands Motorsport Park, something Mr Donaldson said he ‘‘wouldn’t miss in the world’’.

A farewell breakfast was held the Saturday morning before members parted ways, some continuing on to the West Coast.

The ability to make friends as well as talk about common interests was what the Donaldsons enjoyed about the MG community.