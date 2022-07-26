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Elspeth McLean
elspeth.mclean@odt.co.nz
Latest
Opinion
July 26
Getting to grips with Bill harder than grasping rugby stats
Sometimes I wish I could care about the All Blacks.
Opinion
May 3
It is hard not to be sceptical of hopes social media will improve
It's a pity my nearly 5-year-old grandson cannot be on Twitter.
Opinion
February 22
Nay, it’s never OK to hit a horse, even if it’s done by a person you admired
Where's Mark Todd when you need him?
Opinion
November 30
Doing your task with due process difficult
There is a long way to go yet, but I am convinced we could not do a worse job than our Parliament last week.
Entertainment
November 18
Food books for the body and mind
Food Isn’t Medicine is the book to wave under the nose of any annoying person proselytising about their latest diet, while The Better Brain deals with mental wellbeing.
Opinion
November 16
Defiance, rude awakenings all the rage in Covid pandemic
It would have been a rude awakening, except I was already awake.
Opinion
July 27
Rice pudding: small pleasures loom large - as do tears
Three bowls in, I realise I have come full circle on rice pudding.
Opinion
May 4
Flashing sense of mortality: a letter to my dear new grandson
Dear new grandson, I apologise for being a little dramatic the day we met.
Dunedin
March 17
More time, chess series real boost
The Star is investigating the health of clubs in Dunedin. This week, reporter Elspeth McLean chats to Otago Chess Club about the state of play.
Opinion
May 19
Contact tracing tools an issue to keep tabs on
Awkward does not begin to describe my behaviour.
View more