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Elspeth McLean
elspeth.mclean@odt.co.nz

Latest

OpinionJuly 26

Getting to grips with Bill harder than grasping rugby stats

Sometimes I wish I could care about the All Blacks.
Getting to grips with Bill harder than grasping rugby stats
Getting to grips with Bill harder than grasping rugby stats
OpinionMay 3

It is hard not to be sceptical of hopes social media will improve

It's a pity my nearly 5-year-old grandson cannot be on Twitter.
It is hard not to be sceptical of hopes social media will improve
It is hard not to be sceptical of hopes social media will improve
OpinionFebruary 22

Nay, it’s never OK to hit a horse, even if it’s done by a person you admired

Where's Mark Todd when you need him?
Nay, it’s never OK to hit a horse, even if it’s done by a person you admired
Nay, it’s never OK to hit a horse, even if it’s done by a person you admired
OpinionNovember 30

Doing your task with due process difficult

There is a long way to go yet, but I am convinced we could not do a worse job than our Parliament last week.
Doing your task with due process difficult
Doing your task with due process difficult
EntertainmentNovember 18

Food books for the body and mind

Food Isn’t Medicine is the book to wave under the nose of any annoying person proselytising about their latest diet, while The Better Brain deals with mental wellbeing.
Food books for the body and mind
Food books for the body and mind
OpinionNovember 16

Defiance, rude awakenings all the rage in Covid pandemic

It would have been a rude awakening, except I was already awake.
Defiance, rude awakenings all the rage in Covid pandemic
Defiance, rude awakenings all the rage in Covid pandemic
OpinionJuly 27

Rice pudding: small pleasures loom large - as do tears

Three bowls in, I realise I have come full circle on rice pudding.
Rice pudding: small pleasures loom large - as do tears
Rice pudding: small pleasures loom large - as do tears
OpinionMay 4

Flashing sense of mortality: a letter to my dear new grandson

Dear new grandson, I apologise for being a little dramatic the day we met.
Flashing sense of mortality: a letter to my dear new grandson
Flashing sense of mortality: a letter to my dear new grandson
DunedinMarch 17

More time, chess series real boost

The Star is investigating the health of clubs in Dunedin. This week, reporter Elspeth McLean chats to Otago Chess Club about the state of play.
More time, chess series real boost
More time, chess series real boost
OpinionMay 19

Contact tracing tools an issue to keep tabs on

Awkward does not begin to describe my behaviour.
Contact tracing tools an issue to keep tabs on
Contact tracing tools an issue to keep tabs on