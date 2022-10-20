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James Dignan
jamesd@odt.co.nz

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DunedinOctober 20

Musicians’ brainwaves used to create gestural artwork

Rhythms of the Brain,  NZTrio and Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Thursday, October 20
Musicians’ brainwaves used to create gestural artwork
Musicians’ brainwaves used to create gestural artwork
EntertainmentSeptember 7

Art seen

"Figures", Lindsay Crooks - (Koru Gallery)
Art seen
Art seen
EntertainmentFebruary 2

Art Seen: February 3

BY JAMES DIGNAN
Art Seen: February 3
Art Seen: February 3
EntertainmentJuly 20

Art Seen: July 16

Art Seen: July 16
Art Seen: July 16
EntertainmentMay 20

Art seen - May 21

‘‘The Tears of Eros’’ is a remarkable exhibition focusing on the role of women, both as muses and painters, within the Surrealist movement.
Art seen - May 21
Art seen - May 21
EntertainmentMay 5

Art seen

‘‘Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art, 1925-1945’’ (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York)
Art seen
Art seen
EntertainmentApril 22

Art seen

‘‘Painting After All’’, Gerhard Richter.
Art seen
Art seen
EntertainmentApril 8

Art seen: April 9

In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the Dallas Museum of Art, Anselm Kiefer and Rob McHaffie.
Art seen: April 9
Art seen: April 9
EntertainmentApril 1

Art seen: April 2

In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the National Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art, Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo, and Eric Schusser.
Art seen: April 2
Art seen: April 2
EntertainmentMarch 11

Arts Seen: March 12th

In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from Terry Stringer, Jason Greig, Kate Fitzharris
Arts Seen: March 12th
Arts Seen: March 12th