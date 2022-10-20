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James Dignan
jamesd@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
October 20
Musicians’ brainwaves used to create gestural artwork
Rhythms of the Brain, NZTrio and Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Thursday, October 20
Entertainment
September 7
Art seen
"Figures", Lindsay Crooks - (Koru Gallery)
Entertainment
February 2
Art Seen: February 3
BY JAMES DIGNAN
Entertainment
July 20
Art Seen: July 16
Entertainment
May 20
Art seen - May 21
‘‘The Tears of Eros’’ is a remarkable exhibition focusing on the role of women, both as muses and painters, within the Surrealist movement.
Entertainment
May 5
Art seen
‘‘Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art, 1925-1945’’ (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York)
Entertainment
April 22
Art seen
‘‘Painting After All’’, Gerhard Richter.
Entertainment
April 8
Art seen: April 9
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the Dallas Museum of Art, Anselm Kiefer and Rob McHaffie.
Entertainment
April 1
Art seen: April 2
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the National Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art, Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo, and Eric Schusser.
Entertainment
March 11
Arts Seen: March 12th
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from Terry Stringer, Jason Greig, Kate Fitzharris
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