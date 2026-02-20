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Mark John
mark.john@odt.co.nz

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DunedinFebruary 20

School marks 130 years of guiding girls

When St Hilda’s Collegiate was founded, the common belief was girls’ brains would not be able to cope with learning.
School marks 130 years of guiding girls
School marks 130 years of guiding girls
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DunedinFebruary 19

Surfer deeply upset as bid to save man fails

A surfer who helped a stricken swimmer at St Clair has been left wondering what more he could have done to keep the man alive.
Surfer deeply upset as bid to save man fails
Surfer deeply upset as bid to save man fails
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DunedinFebruary 19

Competition in fuel pricing set to heat up

Two new low-cost fuel outlets under construction will only increase competition in what is already an intense market in Dunedin, an industry commentator says.
Competition in fuel pricing set to heat up
Competition in fuel pricing set to heat up
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BusinessFebruary 18

Credit union opens branch in city

While some big banks are closing branches, a credit union in Dunedin is doubling down on face-to-face contact by opening a new premises.
Credit union opens branch in city
Credit union opens branch in city
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DunedinFebruary 18

Historic OBHS building reopens

A historic Dunedin school building which narrowly escaped demolition has reopened after seven years of renovations.
Historic OBHS building reopens
Historic OBHS building reopens
DunedinFebruary 17

Fire, ambulance callout to battery gassing incident

Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital yesterday after accidentally inhaling chemical vapour from a lithium ion battery at a South Dunedin store.
DunedinFebruary 17

Cheap meals on wheels heading to campus

The force behind the university’s famed $3 lunches is heading back to the campus with another cut-price meal deal.
Cheap meals on wheels heading to campus
Cheap meals on wheels heading to campus
DunedinFebruary 17

Hope bingo night will help boys get to robotics comp

A group of Dunedin secondary school students are hoping a bingo night will help them make it to Texas for an international robotics competition.
Hope bingo night will help boys get to robotics comp
Hope bingo night will help boys get to robotics comp
DunedinFebruary 16

Students welcomed by mana whenua at Puketeraki Marae

Māori University of Otago students have received a special welcome at Puketeraki Marae to help them connect with each other and mana whenua.
Students welcomed by mana whenua at Puketeraki Marae
Students welcomed by mana whenua at Puketeraki Marae
DunedinFebruary 15

Opportunity to be ‘independent, free’

For George Murray, no feeling compares to when he is out sailing on Otago Harbour.
Opportunity to be ‘independent, free’
Opportunity to be ‘independent, free’