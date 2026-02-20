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Mark John
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
February 20
School marks 130 years of guiding girls
When St Hilda’s Collegiate was founded, the common belief was girls’ brains would not be able to cope with learning.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
February 19
Surfer deeply upset as bid to save man fails
A surfer who helped a stricken swimmer at St Clair has been left wondering what more he could have done to keep the man alive.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
February 19
Competition in fuel pricing set to heat up
Two new low-cost fuel outlets under construction will only increase competition in what is already an intense market in Dunedin, an industry commentator says.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
February 18
Credit union opens branch in city
While some big banks are closing branches, a credit union in Dunedin is doubling down on face-to-face contact by opening a new premises.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
February 18
Historic OBHS building reopens
A historic Dunedin school building which narrowly escaped demolition has reopened after seven years of renovations.
Dunedin
February 17
Fire, ambulance callout to battery gassing incident
Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital yesterday after accidentally inhaling chemical vapour from a lithium ion battery at a South Dunedin store.
Dunedin
February 17
Cheap meals on wheels heading to campus
The force behind the university’s famed $3 lunches is heading back to the campus with another cut-price meal deal.
Dunedin
February 17
Hope bingo night will help boys get to robotics comp
A group of Dunedin secondary school students are hoping a bingo night will help them make it to Texas for an international robotics competition.
Dunedin
February 16
Students welcomed by mana whenua at Puketeraki Marae
Māori University of Otago students have received a special welcome at Puketeraki Marae to help them connect with each other and mana whenua.
Dunedin
February 15
Opportunity to be ‘independent, free’
For George Murray, no feeling compares to when he is out sailing on Otago Harbour.
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