Sailability volunteer Peter Dowden takes George Murray, 10, of Oamaru, for a sail at Broad Bay on Saturday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

For George Murray, no feeling compares to when he is out sailing on Otago Harbour.

Thanks to the Sailability Otago Trust, the young wheelchair user was able to get on the water on Saturday.

George’s mother, Suzanne Butler, said he loved participating in all outdoor activities.

"I think it’s just nice for him to be independent and free," she said.

So driving from Oamaru to Dunedin for the day was no hassle at all.

As a parent she felt it was "hugely important" for George to have the same opportunities as everyone else in his age group.

"It’s just nice he can get that freedom as well."

Sailability Otago president Jason Bevin said the initiative to get children with disabilities in boats started in 2020 when he and three other sailing buddies started discussing the viability of making sailing achievable for everyone in Dunedin.

Running it out of the Broad Bay Boat Club, the enthusiastic bunch created the trust, which is still fully run by volunteers, and sourced two special boats from the New Zealand Hansa Class Association, which were delivered to Dunedin free of charge by Icon Logistics.

With a fundraising effort the trust was able to pay for its own boats, insurance costs and lifejackets to keep everyone safe.

The sailors paid a fee of $20 to use the boats and the initiative was run by the generosity of volunteers.

Mr Bevin said if there was anyone who could help the trust grow in any capacity they were welcome to join.

mark.john@odt.co.nz