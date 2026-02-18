Work at the Otago Boys’ High School Shand building is complete. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON A historic Dunedin school building which narrowly escaped demolition has reopened after seven years of renovations. A multimillion-dollar project to revamp the Otago Boys’ High School Shand building is now complete. Rector Richard Hall said apart from a few teething issues the building was pretty much finished and students would begin moving in next week. "As a whole, this project has been trying to renovate a historical building and save it at the same time." The project was seven years in the making and the building had been gutted and was mostly new. Apart from its stone walls, downpipes, doors and a staircase, inside the rest of the building was fitted with new materials including a synthetic rubber roof. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON It took 20 months of building. The building was set to be demolished when a $3 million Ministry of Education grant saved it in 2020. The challenge was to give the space a purpose and story. It used to be used as teaching space for the sciences and social sciences but is now dedicated to the school’s music and performing arts. "The idea is that we now have a facility that’s worthy of the talent of the boys. ‘It’s a bit like Field of Dreams: if you build it, they will come." The space had small classrooms that could be used to teach music, but also an area to host mini-concerts. Otago Boys’ High School student Nathan Collins, 14, plays guitar in the Shand building. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON The school had worked with Aukaha, which wove the cultural narrative of the Kāi Tahu creation story into the design. Mr Hall said he was very grateful to the ministry for its effort and finances. Year 10 students Jack Orlovich and Noah Wilson, both 14, said they liked the new space a lot. It was nice to have a space specifically built for the performing arts and music. "It’s just a much nicer experience to actually be in here instead of the auditorium for lessons," Jack said. The building was named after University of Otago professor John Shand to acknowledge his long service to education in Otago. mark.john@odt.co.nz