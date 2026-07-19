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Queenstown
July 19
Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo
Next month, 34 years ago, Fleur Caulton — then Fleur Langford — opened Queenstown’s first wine bar when she was just 21.
Queenstown
July 18
Butcher, baker . . .
Queenstown's iconic Fergburger empire’s applied for resource consent for a Fergbaker takeaway in Arrowtown’s Ramshaw Lane.
Queenstown
July 18
Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown
A Christchurch-based developer has bought a fourth high-density residential-zoned central Queenstown site for a townhouse development.
Queenstown
July 18
Team’s French connection
Remarkably, two French rugby players who didn’t know each other — and didn’t know much English, either — have ended up playing for the Wakatipu Premiers this season.
Queenstown
July 18
Tech sector leg-up
A two-day conference in Queenstown next week will do more to help diversify the resort’s tourism-dependent economy than almost anything imaginable.
Queenstown
July 18
'Land-banking opportunity': Community centre sells for $4m
Turns out Queenstown’s Happiness House was sitting on a gold mine.
Queenstown
July 18
Swimmers embracing the South’s deep freeze
As if it’s not cold enough already, three brave Whakatipu athletes will be swimming in the 25m Alexandra outdoor pool between today and Saturday.
Queenstown
July 18
Winter swim from GY to Q’town
Undertaking a rare long-distance winter swim of Lake Whakatipu this week is 19-year-old Otago Polytechnic sport and exercise student Jemimah McIlroy.
Queenstown
July 18
Film is a body of work
An in-demand Kiwi actress is especially looking forward to bringing a filmed adaptation of her one-woman show, plus a Q&A, to Queenstown’s Silky Otter cinema next Sunday, July 26.
Queenstown
July 18
Celebrating loved ones
A Queenstowner's hosting a unique charity event this Saturday for people to remember lost friends and family and also fundraise for three great causes.
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