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Philip Chandler
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QueenstownJuly 19

Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo

Next month, 34 years ago, Fleur Caulton — then Fleur Langford — opened Queenstown’s first wine bar when she was just 21.
Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo
Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo
QueenstownJuly 18

Butcher, baker . . .

Queenstown's iconic Fergburger empire’s applied for resource consent for a Fergbaker takeaway in Arrowtown’s Ramshaw Lane.
Butcher, baker . . .
Butcher, baker . . .
QueenstownJuly 18

Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown

A Christchurch-based developer has bought a fourth high-density residential-zoned central Queenstown site for a townhouse development.
Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown
Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown
QueenstownJuly 18

Team’s French connection

Remarkably, two French rugby players who didn’t know each other — and didn’t know much English, either — have ended up playing for the Wakatipu Premiers this season.
Team’s French connection
Team’s French connection
QueenstownJuly 18

Tech sector leg-up

A two-day conference in Queenstown next week will do more to help diversify the resort’s tourism-dependent economy than almost anything imaginable.
QueenstownJuly 18

'Land-banking opportunity': Community centre sells for $4m

Turns out Queenstown’s Happiness House was sitting on a gold mine.
'Land-banking opportunity': Community centre sells for $4m
'Land-banking opportunity': Community centre sells for $4m
QueenstownJuly 18

Swimmers embracing the South’s deep freeze

As if it’s not cold enough already, three brave Whakatipu athletes will be swimming in the 25m Alexandra outdoor pool between today and Saturday.
Swimmers embracing the South’s deep freeze
Swimmers embracing the South’s deep freeze
QueenstownJuly 18

Winter swim from GY to Q’town

Undertaking a rare long-distance winter swim of Lake Whakatipu this week is 19-year-old Otago Polytechnic sport and exercise student Jemimah McIlroy.
Winter swim from GY to Q’town
Winter swim from GY to Q’town
QueenstownJuly 18

Film is a body of work

An in-demand Kiwi actress is especially looking forward to bringing a filmed adaptation of her one-woman show, plus a Q&A, to Queenstown’s Silky Otter cinema next Sunday, July 26.
Film is a body of work
Film is a body of work
QueenstownJuly 18

Celebrating loved ones

A Queenstowner's hosting a unique charity event this Saturday for people to remember lost friends and family and also fundraise for three great causes.
Celebrating loved ones
Celebrating loved ones