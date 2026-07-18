The recent death of renowned wildlife cameraman/photographer Doug Allan — pictured with emperor penguins in Antarctica — inspired his son Liam to organise this Saturday's remembrance of lost ones at Queenstown's Searchlight Brewery. Photos: supplied

A Queenstowner's hosting a unique charity event this Saturday for people to remember lost friends and family and also fundraise for three great causes.

Liam Allan’s the son of renowned Scottish wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan, who won four Baftas and eight Emmys capturing amazing footage in the Arctic and Antarctica, in particular — often for documentaries fronted by Sir David Attenborough.

Liam hosted his dad on a sold-out 11-date ‘Life Behind the Lens’ South Island tour early this year, including stops in Glenorchy and Queenstown’s Kinross.

"One week into the three and a-half weeks my mum passed away.

"We carried on with the tour and as I was due to come home [to the UK] to go to the funeral, I got the news in the airport my dad was dying" — he died from a brain aneurysm while trekking in Nepal.

Going through that experience, Liam — a DJ and event organiser who’s lived in Queenstown for seven years — decided to organise Saturday’s ‘A Night To Remember’ at Queenstown’s Searchlight Brewery.

"Inspired by Doug’s legacy and the outpourings of support, we felt a need to create a space where friends, family, locals and visitors alike could come together in a positive and uplifting environment to celebrate the lives of the loved ones we’ve lost.

Photo: Liam Allan

"I’m also aware it’s quite hard when you live on the other side of the world and don’t have family here."

With support from Searchlight, Saturday’s event — from 3pm till 10pm — will include bands like Piston Broke and Bourbon Sour and DJs — "a couple met my dad on the trip".

There’ll also be raffles with heaps of prizes donated by local businesses, and other opportunities — including the sale of prints, some signed, of Doug Allan’s work — to raise money for three causes.

They’re New Zealand marine conservation charity Live Ocean, honouring Doug’s environmental campaigning, Kenzie’s Gift, which offers grief support for young people, and the family of 5-year-old Queenstowner Dylan Yallop, who’s undergoing treatment following the recurrence of an aggressive cancer.

"Really, my goal would be to raise $5000 to $10,000," Liam says.

"I’ve put everything into this event because I really want it to work, it means to a lot.

"And, who knows, if it’s successful, long term it could be something to revisit regularly."

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