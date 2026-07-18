Nils Stupnicki, one of the Wakatipu Prems’ two French halfbacks this season. PHOTO: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Remarkably, two French rugby players who didn’t know each other — and didn’t know much English, either — have ended up playing for the Wakatipu Premiers this season after both arrived in New Zealand last September.

Remarkably, too, they’re both halfbacks.

Meet Yoann Casenave, 24, and Nils Stupnicki, 23.

From France’s southwest, Casenave’s played rugby since he was six and had just rejoined his old club after a difficult year playing at a higher level.

"After that I just wanted to go outside France for a trip," he says, "and I chose NZ because it’s a country of rugby."

Having grown up with mountains, he moved to Queenstown in February, meaning to stay only three weeks. However, after three or four preseason trainings with the Wakatipu Prems, "I wanted to stay because I found the people are very good".

From France’s southeast, Stupnicki only started playing at 16, and after three years with a high-level team "I wanted to stop rugby and restart my life from zero". On a working holiday visa, like Casenave, he initially worked in Northland orchards before moving to Queenstown in late December just to enjoy summer — he’d intended returning north to play rugby "because I have some contacts in Auckland".

However, he too was smitten when meeting the Wakatipu team and local French people — "and it’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen". Stupnicki also scored "a really good job" working for Lake Hayes’ Mora restaurant.

The pair have become great mates, despite competing for the no.9 jersey — whoever misses out normally sits on the reserves bench. They’ve also vastly improved their English.

Both praise Waka’s coach Tom Cunningham and his assistants — Cunningham’s brother Max and, latterly, the returning Kapa Te Rangi Moeke.

Yoann Casenave, left, and Nils Stupnicki. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Stupnicki: "They’re always in a party with us after the game, in France it’s a big step up between the player and the coach.

"The mindset for playing rugby is better in NZ."

Contrasting the rugby, he says "here the guys are very, very strong and the tackles are very, very crazy".

Casenave: "I think in France we play more with the backs."

With Wakatipu third on the table after round robin play, Stupnicki says it’s a shame they suffered close losses against both Cromwell and Upper Clutha.

For this Saturday’s away semi against second-placed Cromwell, "definitely we can win", Stupnicki says.

"We have an awesome defence, and when we have the ball we’re so dangerous, but just the details, the last pass, the last kick [need attention]."

Casenave adds: "Wakatipu is a big family, and the hospitality in this club is very awesome." After the season he’ll return to France to the electrician’s job he had before having a year out.

Stupnicki says he’ll play another season in France, then one in Canada, before potentially returning to Queenstown — "if I get a sponsorship, I’ll stay here".

scoop@scene.co.nz

Saturday: Wakatipu Premiers semifinal v Cromwell, Anderson Park, Cromwell, 2.30pm