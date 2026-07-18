Wolfbrook Residential’s bought this 1264sq m Robins Rd site, marketed by local Colliers agents Rory O’Donnell and Mei Chen, for a townhouse development. Photo: supplied

A Christchurch-based developer has bought a fourth high-density residential-zoned central Queenstown site for a townhouse development.

Wolfbrook Residential has snapped up 47 Robins Rd, a 1264 square metre, wedge-shaped site, handy to the CBD, with a modest cottage in its southwestern corner. Horne Creek runs along its eastern boundary, across from which is a small commercial complex including McKibbon’s of Royalburn.

Wolfbrook earlier bought 25 and 29 Robins Rd, on which it’ll build 18 three-level dual-key townhouses.

It’s also developing eight dual-key townhouses close by on Gorge Rd, while a seven-townhouse Sawmill Rd complex, not far away, is under way.

At 47 Robins Rd, it’s applied for resource consent for 10 three-level townhouses that’ll be split between two blocks.

Four will have garages which local rep Eoin Miles says might suit locals downsizing, though, as with their other complexes, he expects most will be bought for holiday homes.

These townhouses have yet to be released to market, but he anticipates they’ll be similarly-priced to their other Robins Rd complex where they’re selling for $1.6 million to $1.7m, plus GST.

Designed with sawtooth roofs, the building materials will be a mix of timber and brick.

Land adjoining Horne Creek will be planted in natives, including grasses, flaxes, shrubs and specimen trees.