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Tracey Roxburgh
tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz

Latest

QueenstownJuly 18

Wild deals to Inferno

Scoring-wise, it was the Burstein-Bennetts show.
QueenstownJuly 18

A different kind of slope style

Queenstown's Ella James is on a mission to bring some accessible glamour to our winter.
A different kind of slope style
A different kind of slope style
QueenstownJuly 18

voco arrives in Q’town

One of Queenstown’s newest hotels has just had a major refurb, and rebrand.
voco arrives in Q’town
voco arrives in Q’town
QueenstownJuly 18

Riders on a roll

Queenstown mountain bikers are continuing to impress in Europe.
QueenstownJuly 18

Environmental grants open

Environmental initiatives across the Queenstown-Lakes area will be boosted by almost $100,000 this year.
Environmental grants open
Environmental grants open
QueenstownJuly 18

Zone on cards

Queenstowners are being asked to have their say on potential changes to the resort’s public bus system, which could see Arrowtown become a second ‘zone’.
QueenstownJuly 18

Highland dancers impress

A young Queenstown dancer’s just been named runner-up in her age group at the New Zealand Highland Dancing Championships.
Highland dancers impress
Highland dancers impress
QueenstownJuly 17

‘Build it and they will come’

Just over a fortnight after opening its doors, a new kaupapa Māori space in Queenstown’s already proved a resounding success.
‘Build it and they will come’
‘Build it and they will come’
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QueenstownJuly 17

Zipline in the pipeline: Doc permit sought

A Rotorua-based adventure tourism company wants to establish a guided zipline operation on public conservation land between Queenstown and Glenorchy.
Zipline in the pipeline: Doc permit sought
Zipline in the pipeline: Doc permit sought
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QueenstownJuly 17

Airport infrastructure chief announced

The current Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) chief infrastructure officer will lead Queenstown Airport’s ‘‘once-in-a-generation’’ investment programme.
Airport infrastructure chief announced
Airport infrastructure chief announced