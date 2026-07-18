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Latest
Queenstown
July 18
Wild deals to Inferno
Scoring-wise, it was the Burstein-Bennetts show.
Queenstown
July 18
A different kind of slope style
Queenstown's Ella James is on a mission to bring some accessible glamour to our winter.
Queenstown
July 18
voco arrives in Q’town
One of Queenstown’s newest hotels has just had a major refurb, and rebrand.
Queenstown
July 18
Riders on a roll
Queenstown mountain bikers are continuing to impress in Europe.
Queenstown
July 18
Environmental grants open
Environmental initiatives across the Queenstown-Lakes area will be boosted by almost $100,000 this year.
Queenstown
July 18
Zone on cards
Queenstowners are being asked to have their say on potential changes to the resort’s public bus system, which could see Arrowtown become a second ‘zone’.
Queenstown
July 18
Highland dancers impress
A young Queenstown dancer’s just been named runner-up in her age group at the New Zealand Highland Dancing Championships.
Queenstown
July 17
‘Build it and they will come’
Just over a fortnight after opening its doors, a new kaupapa Māori space in Queenstown’s already proved a resounding success.
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Queenstown
July 17
Zipline in the pipeline: Doc permit sought
A Rotorua-based adventure tourism company wants to establish a guided zipline operation on public conservation land between Queenstown and Glenorchy.
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Queenstown
July 17
Airport infrastructure chief announced
The current Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) chief infrastructure officer will lead Queenstown Airport’s ‘‘once-in-a-generation’’ investment programme.
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