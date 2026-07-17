Tātai Manawa’s creative director Pearl Sidwell inside the new kaupapa Māori space at Frankton’s Country Lane. PHOTO: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Just over a fortnight after opening its doors, a new kaupapa Māori space in Queenstown’s already proved a resounding success.

Tātai Manawa, at Frankton’s Country Lane retail village, is held in the care of whānau Māori o Tāhuna, grounded in te ao Māori and designed for people to gather, create and connect.

Opening just before Matariki, the Māori Pasifika arts and cultural centre was intentionally prepared to become a gathering place throughout this year’s Māori New Year celebrations.

But creative director Pearl Sidwell says what started as a month-long Matariki initiative’s quickly become a place where community, culture and collaboration are finding a home together.

Since opening, Tātai Manawa’s hosted kaupapa spanning mātauranga Māori, Matariki celebrations, wellbeing, movement, storytelling, podcasts, live carving, weaving, music, songwriting, sustainability, business networking, financial wellbeing, community hui and hands-on workshops.

Sidwell says the response reflects something the community’s been asking for over many years.

"Our community already holds incredible knowledge, creativity, leadership and generosity.

"What was missing was a place where those strengths could come together, where people could share them, learn from one another and create new opportunities."

Alongside its public programme, Tātai Manawa is a place where community organisations, businesses and whānau can meet, collaborate and plan together, reinforcing its role as a living community space for Tāhuna.

The space continues to be shaped by organisations such as KUMA Southern Māori Business Network, Whakatipu Waimāori Māori Women’s Welfare League, Te Hā o Tāhuna, The Kukupa Collective and Country Lane, and Sidwell says the first couple of weeks have confirmed what many believed — "when there is a place to gather, people gather".

"They bring ideas, knowledge, stories, relationships and opportunities with them.

"Tātai Manawa provides the place where those connections can happen.

"The future of the space will continue to be shaped by the people and kaupapa it holds."