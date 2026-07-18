Australian influencer @hollyleeboorman decked out in a Chalet Girl. designer ski rental outfit in Queenstown last weekend. Photo: supplied

Queenstown's Ella James is on a mission to bring some accessible glamour to our winter.

She’s just launched Chalet Girl., an online designer ski gear hire service for women, featuring a host of international brands, such as Goldbergh, My Sunday Ski and Perfect Moment.

Customers book their outfit via the website — chaletgirlski.com — and James will deliver it to their door across the district, then pick it up at the end of the hire, and have it cleaned.

The idea was a culmination of observations and communications over a wee while, she says.

"It was just from seeing the fashion and the style in Europe and how they do apres-ski — it’s just so elevated.

"When I was searching for my own ski gear, either it was going to take weeks to arrive, or it was just very, very expensive, so it just wasn’t easily accessible."

Chalet Girl. is an affordable alternative which helps curb fast fashion and impulse buying, extend the life of the garments and reduce unnecessary consumption.

James says the hire business also takes the stress away for visitors who try to fit everything in to hand luggage, and the deliveries make it super-easy for holidaymakers to get kitted out and head straight up the hill … or not.

She expects the vast majority of the women hiring the outfits will most likely wear them for apres-skiing.

"With Mardi Gras at the weekend, we pretty much sold out," she laughs.

To date, James says the response to her business has been "unreal".

"All the stylish Aussie girls are coming over and they’re loving it, so many hotels and brands have wanted to work together.

"I think once we went out there, people did recognise a gap in the market, just to bring a bit of style back to Queenstown’s ski and apres scene."

And she’s already got plans to expand the offering.

"From a traveller’s point of view, you bring your kid on a ski holiday, you’re not going to invest in a designer outfit for them, so 100%, kids will be next."

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz