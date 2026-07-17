Mike Simmers. Photo: Supplied The current Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) chief infrastructure officer will lead Queenstown Airport’s ‘‘once-in-a-generation’’ investment programme. Originally from Winton, Southland, Mike Simmers will join the airport’s executive leadership team as the newly created chief of infrastructure next month. He will be responsible for leading the airport’s infrastructure strategy, capital delivery programme and programme execution. Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare said the creation of the new role reflected the significance of the infrastructure programme, and the importance of delivering it successfully for shareholders, the community, customers and the region. Over a career spanning infrastructure, property, planning and major capital delivery, Mr Simmers had led the planning and delivery of complex, multi-year infrastructure programmes worth more than $600 million. At LPC, he led major capital investment programmes including wharf developments, land reclamation projects, marine infrastructure and rail upgrades. He also played a key role in the Christchurch earthquake recovery programme, overseeing the delivery of significant infrastructure projects in a live environment. ‘‘His track record delivering major projects while maintaining business continuity makes him exceptionally well-placed to lead our infrastructure function and help shape the future of Queenstown Airport,’’ Mr O’Hare said. Mr Simmers said he spent the majority of his teenage years in and around Queenstown and Wānaka, where his parents still lived, so he was excited to be moving there with his family ‘‘and becoming part of the local community’’, and joining Queenstown Airport at a pivotal time in its evolution. ‘‘I’ve been impressed by what has been achieved to date [at the airport] and I’m looking forward to contributing to a programme of work that will have a lasting impact for generations to come. ‘‘The opportunity to help deliver major infrastructure in one of New Zealand’s most dynamic regions is incredibly compelling.’’ tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz