Fund to assist Dunedin start-up projects

Rachel Butler. File photo: Gregor Richardson

Startup Dunedin has announced a one-off microgrant fund and is looking for start-up projects that could use some financial assistance to test their idea.

With a total fund of $10,000 available, suggested amounts for applicants ranged from $500 to $3000, depending on what it was going to be used for, general manager Rachel Butler said.

"This is a one-off funding round to support Dunedin to grow ideas and learn by doing in a safe, supported way. Our goal is to encourage Dunedin-based founders to plan an experiment and run it to understand more about their business model or market," she said.

Extra meetings were available before the end of the year to help with applications and the fund would close in mid-January.

Final decisions would be made by an external panel of start-up and business experts.