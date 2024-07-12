'Hard out there': Popular Auckland restaurant SPQR in liquidation

Photo: RNZ

By Melanie Earley of RNZ

A popular restaurant in Auckland's Ponsonby, SPQR, is in liquidation.

According to the companies register, SPQR Limited was placed in liquidation on Thursday.

The Ponsonby Rd eatery opened in 1992 and has been serving up modern Italian cuisine since.

Co-liquidator Stephen Lawrence confirmed SPQR had been placed in voluntary liquidation and there were now five days for the liquidators to make a report.

"The hospitality industry is struggling and has been since the Covid-19 pandemic. Globally, it's hard out there for people and when the dollar is tight, this sector suffers."

Lawrence said overheads had increased for hospitality businesses and they faced higher costs for supplies.

There has been no official statement on the closure from SPQR's owners yet.

A Ponsonby resident said "it's very sad" to see it closed.

"I couldn't believe it when my kids told me it was open just yesterday and I went there only a few nights ago."

It comes weeks after Chapel Bar & Bistro, on the same road, went into receivership.