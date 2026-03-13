Partners of new seafood restaurant and bar, Vigo at Customhouse, are (from left) Levi Wilkinson, Chris Jones, Simon Conrad and Phoebe Bain. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery A Spanish-inspired seafood restaurant is moving into a prominent Dunedin harbourside building. It is one of two new offerings soon to hit Dunedin’s food scene, as some hospitality operators in the city say they are not shying away from expanding despite acknowledging it is still a challenging time to do business. Luna Bar and Restaurant co-owner Simon Conrad plans to open a new seafood restaurant — Vigo at Customhouse — later this month at the former Harbourside Grill premises, in Fryatt St. He and his family embarked on a trip around Europe about two years ago and fell in love with the Spanish city of the same name. "The kind of whole brand concept we’re going for is land meets the sea," Mr Conrad said. "We are going to have some Spanish influence, so shared plates, tapas, that kind of stuff." The decision to buy the premises came late last year after he and his partner went to dine out one night when the rugby was on. "We went to Harbourside Grill at a quarter to 6pm on a Friday night and it was completely empty. "We were taken aback [by] how quiet it was and how awesome the building was — we just couldn’t figure out why. "We needed to do something about it." Luna had a pretty good reputation and was often booked out, so Mr Conrad hoped the overflow could be diverted to Vigo. The experience at the seafood restaurant would be much the same as at Luna. They also planned to dip into cafe offerings, for which he believed there was a gap in the market south of the Dunedin Railway Station. Vigo would serve as a function space for 21st birthday parties and weddings too. Despite the current economic climate, Mr Conrad said he was "pretty confident" in the new venture. "I think as long as you provide a good service, that’s not an issue." The owners of Alto Cafe also plan to open a takeaway version of the Mornington cafe — to be named Alto Express — early next month, located in Kaikorai Valley Rd. Co-owner Bryony Smith described it as "an upgraded tuck shop" and would feature all of their Alto food, plus some extras. "There’s two big heated cabinets in this new place," Mrs Smith said. "We’re going to have them all ready to go so you don’t have to wait around for your sausage rolls and stuff any more." Gourmet sandwiches and muesli cups would also be available, as well as a selection of scones, cakes and slices. The new venture had only been in the works for a matter of weeks. They started Alto Cafe nearly seven years ago and, in that time, had developed "a really good name for hospitality", Mrs Smith said. She hoped Alto Express would be popular as there was little available food-wise in the area. "I flip-flopped between being terrified because of the current climate and excited about the opportunity. "It’ll just open up another whole branch, and hopefully the guys and girls that come in and get their lunch Monday to Friday might come to Alto Cafe in the weekends when they’ve got a bit more time to have a meal." Doing business in the hospitality sector was "a bit scary", she said. "We just rely on our good name and good community feel and give back where we can so that hopefully people, when they do have a couple of dollars to spare, will come and spend it with us." Reverb Cafe also opened last month in the former Dispensary Cafe premises, in Albany St, next to the Otago University Students’ Association Clubs and Societies Centre. tim.scott@odt.co.nz