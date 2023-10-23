Programme training future coaches, referees

Pieter van de Klundert. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Young rugby enthusiasts have the opportunity to credentialise their skills and experience, thanks to a partnership between New Zealand Rugby and Dunedin-based The Learning Place.

The education company — which is the largest provider of vocational education in schools in New Zealand — is looking at the possibility of other sporting codes, particularly netball and basketball, becoming involved.

Director Pieter van de Klundert said New Zealand Rugby had been looking to "future proof" its refereeing and coaching stock.

The concept he offered was to train and coach school pupils and ensure they got NCEA credits.

"New Zealand Rugby really have seized this and run with the ball, so to speak."

More than 500 pupils had been trained over the past two years and it had been "brilliant" for both rugby clubs and schools.

It was a "massive positive" for those undertaking the study — not all were academically inclined but they were passionate, skilled and committed to their sport, Mr van de Klundert said.

Schools recognised the value of the initiative and the response this year had been "overwhelming" and The Learning Place had not been able to meet the demand.

Next year was looking "massive" and it was getting more trainers.

One pupil did the rugby course and was then taken under the wing of a rugby club and paid to referee games, Mr van de Klundert said.

The business helped train 6000 pupils this year and is in 400 secondary schools throughout the country. It continued to grow, including the compliance side which covered health and safety and hazardous substances.

Underpinning it all was category one status from the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, which it received in July, the highest qualification a training provider could get. Achieving that was "pretty outstanding", Mr van de Klundert said.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz