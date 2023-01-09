World-famous Canterbury pie shop on the market

Photo: World Famous Sheffield Pies / Facebook

The award-winning World Famous Sheffield Pies shop on State Highway 73 is up for sale.

Owners Loretta and Shane Paterson are set to move on after running the popular bakery between Christchurch and the West Coast for the past two decades.

“Over the years, it’s been a matter of working out the techniques and keeping the original famous Sheffield receipe going, one we remember from years ago when it first opened in Sheffield and we used to eat pies at primary school every Monday which Sheffield school still do.” Loretta Paterson told One News.

Said Shane: "Being on a main state highway we've had to look at creating a pie that's going to be suitable to take away and make the bottom pastry thicker and not too flakey."

“Over the years we’ve dropped the onion, and it’s important to make a nice flavoured gravy to go with the meats.”

The pie shop is listed on Trade Me for $1.65 million.

The advert says the shop's “2022 financial year combined revenue for the bakery and two cafes was an enviable $4,873,228 ex GST."

"This financial year 1 April - 30 Sept 2022 is $3,200,000 ex GST so on target to smash 2022 sales."

The Patersons told One News they plan to sell to someone who will take care of the Sheffield Pie brand and their secret recipes.