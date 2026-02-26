Taking on the leadership roles at Roncalli College this year are head boy Reuben Wheeler and head girl Millie Humphris. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hello, my name is Reuben Wheeler, and I am grateful to have received the position of head boy at Roncalli College for 2026.

For this year, I’m excited to demonstrate my leadership skills to the college and wider community, by being of service, and guidance to others, with the support of my family, friends and peers.

I am a passionate sports player and am involved in multiple sports both inside and outside of school, such as athletics, cross country, rugby, touch rugby, duathlon and New Zealand under-18 fistball.

Through experiences interacting with other schools and communities in the Young Marist Network, it has helped me to develop my principles as a person, as well as build up my foundation of what it means to be a leader.

My vision for the year is to increase participation, inclusion and enthusiasm among students at our school by promoting a safe and family-like environment.

I look forward to seeing what the future holds, and I plan to go to university for a sports-related degree.

Kia ora, my name’s Millie Humphris and I have the privilege of being head girl at Roncalli College for 2026.

Throughout my time at Roncalli I’ve been surrounded by unwavering support from teachers, friends and whānau, which has shaped me into the leader I am today.

The strong sense of faith and belonging at Roncalli is something I deeply value and I am proud to represent our Mercy and Marist values.

As head girl, I hope to foster an environment where every student feels supported, included and empowered to make the most of their time at Roncalli.

Roncalli has given me so many opportunities such as Young Marist Neighbours and Marist Youth Leader [leadership forum] which has taught me such valuable lessons and I’ve made life-long friends from it.

My vision for 2026 is to increase participation, inclusion and enthusiasm (P.I.E).

Outside of school I enjoy playing football, doing jazz and being outdoors.

Once I leave school I hope to study nursing.

I am excited for the year ahead and look forward to working alongside our student leaders, staff and the wider community to make 2026 a memorable and successful year.