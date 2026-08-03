Christchurch fashion student Alex O’Hagan has won three gongs at the 2026 Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore for a collection he developed as part of his final year of study.

The Ara Institute of Canterbury student won the open collections category, along with the best use of fabric award and the Mataura Licensing Trust award of excellence.

“It was such a shock. I genuinely didn’t expect to win, so to come away with three awards is pretty amazing,” the third-year Bachelor of Design student said.

His collection came out of a summer internship. O’Hagan used his experience to develop a collection that explored the relationship between control and spontaneity within the creative process.

Alex O'Hagan's garments were modelled by Izaah Iosefo (left), Eryn Phillipson and Gabriel Mitchell. Photo: Jackie Gay

Judge Dayne Johnston, head designer at clothing brand Kowtow, said the panel was instantly drawn to O’Hagan’s work.

“What really stood out was the designer’s understanding of how to work with the chosen fabric. It felt elevated, innovative and aligned with international trends,” Johnston said.

“The proportions were incredible, creating silhouettes that felt both modern and beautifully balanced. The craftsmanship was exceptional, with every detail thoughtfully executed. It was a collection that demonstrated both technical excellence and a strong creative vision.”

Ara fashion tutor Denise McKee, who accepted the awards on O’Hagan’s behalf, said the achievement reflected his dedication throughout his studies.

“Alex’s success is a testament to his commitment. He’s taken what he has learned at Ara and applied it thoughtfully to create a collection that reflects both his technical skills and creative vision,” she said.

“It was a privilege to attend the awards and accept these honours on his behalf. We’re incredibly proud of Alex and of all the learners who represented Ara at Hokonui.

Photo: Ara Institute of Canterbury

“Their achievements reflect the creativity, hard work and perseverance that underpin our fashion programme, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised on a national stage.”

Other members of Ara’s fashion community were recognised.

Fashion programme co-lead Holly Liberona was named runner-up in the open gala category, and second-year student Isabella Fenton earned a highly commended placing in the open avant garde section.

Since 1988, the awards have been a platform for amateur fashion designers to showcase their designs in front of well-regarded industry leaders.