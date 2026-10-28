A Christchurch man charged with the manslaughter of Braydon Hepworth has appeared in court.

The 21-year-old father's body was found buried in a shed in Linwood on 8 October after he had gone missing in early September.

A 60-year-old man, earlier charged with concealing Hepworth's body and making a false statement, now faces a manslaughter charge.

The accused has been granted interim name suppression.

He appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday and did not enter a plea.

The matter has been moved to the High Court following the new manslaughter charge.

The man was remanded in custody until his next court date in November.

Last week, police charged a 34-year-old Christchurch man in relation to the concealment of Hepworth's body.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the investigation into Hepworth's disappearance remained ongoing.

"However, as the matter is now before the courts, police are unable to comment further at this time," he said.

An independent review will be carried out into the care Hepworth received at the Christchurch City Mission after he was told to leave its Whakaora Kāinga transitional housing complex less than two months before he disappeared.

Earlier this week, the mission board confirmed the review would be led by Wellington barrister Andrew Scott-Howman, who is an experienced employment lawyer and workplace investigator.

The review would look at the mission's responsibilities in relation to Hepworth with Scott-Howman due to report back with a summary of findings at the end of November, the board said.

A former staff member told RNZ Hepworth's death was the catalyst for her resignation as she had serious concerns about the mission's direction.

Alex - who did not want her surname to be used - said Hepworth was given 15 minutes to pack up his belongings and leave.

"A year of familiarity, relationships and a place to turn when life became overwhelming, reduced to 15 minutes to gather his possessions and walk away," she said in her resignation letter.

"I find it difficult to comprehend how this could be considered an appropriate way to exit someone whose circumstances called for compassion, careful consideration and trauma-informed practice.

"Braydon deserved better. His daughter deserved better. And every person who comes to Whakaora Kāinga seeking safety, stability, and support deserves better."