Stan Tawa and his grandchildren Taniela Tawa, 3, Hakaumotu Tawa, 5 and Mahutonga Tawa, 6, at sunny North Beach. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It may just be lockdown luck but a mild streak of warm weather has brought spring-like temperatures for much of the country.

Christchurch city was sitting near 16C at 10am, but hit a high of 20C by 1pm. Elsewhere it was 14C in Auckland, 12.5C in Wellington and 14.5C in Blenheim. Kaikōura was the warmest spot in the country on 19.3C.

A MetService spokesman said it is a beautiful day in Canterbury today, with just enough high cloud thrown in the mix to make them think of rainbow ice cream.

A front is forecast to remain slow-moving over western parts of the lower South Island this week, maintaining a warm and moist north to northwest flow through to Friday.

But the sun is not shining everywhere today, with parts of the South Island in the firing line for severe weather.

Timaru Airport at 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

A heavy rain warning is in place for Fiordland and Westland and will remain until 11pm tonight.

North to northwest winds could also hit exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland, Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and the Canterbury High Country early on Wednesday.

The warm weather seen in much of the country today follows a stunning day yesterday.

Niwa is reporting most places reached 8C or 9C above average for the time of year.

Christchurch city recorded 22.6C, Akaroa and Rangiora 22C, Ōhoka and Wakanui 20.8C.