The grandstand seats, concrete blocks and drinking fountains are among the pieces of the old Apollo Projects Stadium being sold off as souvenirs before Christchurch City Council completes its decommissioning process.

The Addington Showgrounds stadium on Jack Hinton Drive was built in 2012 after Lancaster Park was badly damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Christchurch City Council is inviting expressions of interest from groups interested in buying a part of the old stadium on Jack Hinton Drive in Addington. Photo: CCC

The Crusaders former home was replaced by One New Zealand Stadium which opened in the central city in April.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sport and events Nigel Cox said it is inviting expressions of interest from groups interested in purchasing assets from the temporary stadium.

Photo: CCC

The objects being sold include items from the grandstands, seating areas, corporate suites and players’ tunnels.

“We have started decommissioning the temporary stadium and have a range of items available, from seating and portacoms through to concrete blocks and drinking fountains,” Cox said.

Photo: CCC

Anyone interested in purchasing a piece of the stadium can request an information pack from the city council from 4pm on Thursday, October 15, until 4pm on November 12.

Any questions about the items to be sold can be sent to temporarystadiumeoi@ccc.govt.nz.

“Any revenue from the asset sales will be used to offset the cost of decommissioning the facility,” said Cox.

The temporary stadium was home to the Crusaders and Canterbury Rugby and has hosted Elton John, Snoop Dogg, SIX60, and the Foo Fighters in recent years.

Items from the corporate suites will be sold. Photo: CCC

Last week it was announced Minister of RMA Reform Chris Bishop has launched an investigation into the planning rules for the temporary stadium site.

The land is currently zoned Open Space Metropolitan Facilities, which restricts future use of the site. Community consultation will take place as part of any future rezoning process.

-Allied Media