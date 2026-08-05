Christchurch city councillors have voted in favour of becoming a unitary authority within the existing boundary.

The government has given councils a deadline of August 9 to come up with proposals for reorganising boundaries or accept a government-created plan.

City councillors voted to participate in the government's Head Start amalgamation process on Tuesday and on Wednesday decided which of the four options to pursue.

The council voted 9-8 in favour of submitting a proposal to the Government, which involves Christchurch becoming a unitary authority within its existing boundary.

Other options considered but dismissed were merging all of Christchurch, Selwyn, Waimakariri and Hurunui, and a whole of Canterbury unitary authority merging 10 councils from Waitaki to Kaikōura.

All of the options involved taking on Environment Canterbury’s functions and becoming a unitary authority. ECan will cease to exist in its current form from October 2028.

Mayor Phil Mauger supported the proposal that would have seen the city take control of Selwyn and Waimakariri but the option was voted down.

Cabinet is expected to make a decision on the Head Start proposals, with the aim of having new unitary councils elected in October 2028.