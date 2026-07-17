The survey inviting residents to consider possible approaches for how Christchurch and Canterbury could be organised in the future can be found at https://letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/head-start. Photo: CCC

A survey asking residents to consider possible ways Christchurch and Canterbury could amalgamate in a future is now open.

Christchurch City Council has been exploring options for the re-organisation of local government since the Government asked councils to submit voluntary proposals for amalgamation.

The Government announced its Head Start Pathway in May, giving councils until early August to submit proposals for local government amalgamation within their region.

Councils will need to meet the Government’s deadline to submit proposals on how to amalgamate, or face the Government doing it for them.

The city council has been holding discussions with other councils, the Canterbury Mayoral Forum, mana whenua, communities and stakeholders.

Three potential key organising principles were identified from this process to help assess different local government arrangements.

The organising principles are:

How we work, live and grow

How water and rivers flow

Scale, capability and capacity

Mayor Phil Mauger said the new survey builds on community feedback and focuses specifically on different approaches to council organisation.

Residents will be asked to rank the three organising principles in order of importance to them, and factors which influence their ranking.

The survey can be found here. It closes on Sunday, July 26.

The responses will inform elected members’ decision-making on potential options for local government amalgamation.

At this stage, the council is considering five potential amalgamation options, although other options are still on the table for the region.

Sai Mauger: "We have committed to taking an evidence-based approach and is clear that any regional reorganisation must succeed at the regional level.

"Our focus is on ensuring change delivers for Canterbury and supports long-term regional success.

"Christchurch will continue to act as a constructive partner, working to identify a pathway proposal that achieves the best outcomes for our communities and the region as a whole."

The council will decide what approach it will take in the Head Start Pathway proposal on August 4. To make a deputation at this meeting, email CouncilSupportSSO@ccc.govt.nz. More information can be found at ccc.govt.nz/headstartpathway.

-Allied Media