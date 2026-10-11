The cyclist who was killed in a crash on Christchurch’s Port Hills on Friday has been named.

Christchurch 79-year-old Michael James Hancock was cycling down Dyers Pass Rd when he was involved in the crash with another car.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Dyers Pass Rd area on Friday morning to come forward.

Police were notified about 10.20am of the crash involving a car and a cyclist on the Governors Bay side of the hill. Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash forced police to close Dyers Pass Rd between Summit Rd and Governors Bay Rd and the Serious Crash Unit was advised.

Another cyclist, Ralph Freeman, who witnessed the crash, told Stuff Hancock’s wife arrived at the scene seconds after the collision. He described it as “heartbreaking”.

Freeman told Stuff both the rider and his wife were wearing proper cycling gear, and he had seen her riding on Dyers Pass Rd before.

“There was just no way he could have anticipated the crash.”

Freeman told Stuff the cyclist was heading uphill when a driver behind him slowed right down, holding back rather than attempting to overtake him.

Coming down the hill in the opposite direction were two vehicles - a white car followed closely by a second car.

Freeman told Stuff the white car suddenly stopped, and the driver appeared distressed.

“I saw her face - she looked terrified,” he said.

“Behind her, the second car hit the brakes hard in an emergency stop, and a downhill cyclist smashed right into the back of it.”

Police are still seeking the driver of a white hatchback who may have information that could assist their inquiries.