Electric Avenue will release an additional 4000 tickets for its previously sold-out festival — but they will only go to people living in Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri.

The lineup was announced last month for the event at Hagley Park from February 26-27 next year. The two-day festival will be headlined by DJ Calvin Harris and Kings of Leon.

Tickets to the event were initially snapped up within minutes last month.

The additional capacity follows an agreement to allow the festival to temporarily use part of an adjoining Hagley Golf Course fairway. The extra tickets will take the capacity to 50,000 fans a day following site expansion.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Electric Avenue managing director Callam Mitchell said moving some festival infrastructure onto that land will free up more space for fans within the main site.

“The response to Electric Avenue this year has been extraordinary,” Mitchell said.

“We knew there were thousands of people who missed out, and being a Christchurch festival, we really wanted to find a way to give more locals the opportunity to come along.

“Electric Avenue has grown into an event that attracts people from all over New Zealand, which is fantastic for Christchurch.

“But this is our home, and it’s important to us that the people who live here, and who have supported the festival over the years, get the opportunity to be part of it too.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Christchurch City Council and Hagley Golf Club for working with us to make this happen.

“Expanding the festival site has taken a fair bit of work behind the scenes, and we couldn’t have done it without their support.

“It’s fantastic that we can now make another 4,000 tickets available exclusively to Greater Christchurch residents.”

Ticketing information

Mitchell said full details on when and how the extra tickets can be purchased, including eligibility requirements and the release date, will be announced shortly.

-Allied Media