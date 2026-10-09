Motorists and cyclists can expect to see more roadworks this summer as a plan to resurface 116.5km of Christchurch’s roading network gets under way.

Christchurch City Council road maintenance manager Ged Clink said crews had already started resurfacing, chipsealing and maintenance work across the city to make the most of the expected warmer weather this summer.

He said the work has been designed to protect the roads, improve driving conditions and extend the life of the transport network.

The city council aims to resurface 116.5km, which is about 5% of Christchurch’s road network.

Clink said the best conditions to deliver high-quality roading repairs like these is over summer.

“The Summer Road Refresh is all about getting in now while conditions are right.

“Warmer temperatures and dry weather give us the ideal conditions for resurfacing, helping ensure the work lasts longer and delivers the best value for ratepayers”

Road crews will be deployed throughout Christchurch and Banks Peninsula over the coming months.

Photo: CCC

It comes after the city council evaluated the condition, age, traffic volume, and maintenance history of the network to ensure it directs ratepayer money into the areas where it will have the greatest impact.

The summer programme, which can be found here, will include a mix of busy city and suburban roads across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

“Well-maintained roads provide safer, more comfortable journeys for everyone, whether they’re driving, cycling, walking or travelling by bus,” Clink said.

“By resurfacing roads at the right time, we can significantly extend their lifespan and reduce the need for more costly reconstruction work in the future.”

Some areas may need temporary traffic management measures, such as reduced speed limits, lane closures and short delays, but the council was working to minimise disruption where possible.

Clink advised road users this summer to give themselves some extra travel time, follow the traffic management directions and be safe around the roadworks’ sites.

To find out where the roadworks will take place this summer, go to Christchurch City Council.govt.nz/transport/improving-our-transport-and-roads/works

-Allied Media