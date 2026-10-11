The family of a Christchurch teenager who has not been seen for more than three weeks are worried about his welfare.

Police are appealing for sightings of Sam who was last seen on Glandovey Rd in Fendalton about 6pm on Sunday, September 20.

He is of thin build and has short dark brown curly hair.

A police spokesperson said “Sam’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home”.