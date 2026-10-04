Concerned residents have opted for a vote of no confidence in the parties leading an almost billion dollar expansion of Lyttelton Port in Te Awaparahi Bay.

The resolution was passed at a public meeting at The Loons, organised by the group Keep Our Port Public. It was intended to call for greater transparency over the proposed expansion, including disclosure of its business case which has so far been kept behind closed doors.

Lyttelton Port Company plans to spend $821m expanding its container terminal and building a new 388-metre deep-water wharf at Te Awaparahi Bay.

The expansion includes a 5ha container terminal, four new ship-to-shore cranes and semi-automated gantry yard cranes. Work is expected to start next year and be completed by 2031.

The expansion comes after a decision by Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, which owns the port on behalf of ratepayers, to reject an unsolicited proposal by global operator DP World and three rūnanga to lease the port’s operations.

Maritime Union of New Zealand Lyttelton branch president Gerard Loader said there were about 60-80 people at the meeting, demanding for the proposal to be publicly scrutinised.

They also asked CCHL and LPC recognise Papatipu Rūnanga, residents and unions as strategic partners in the governance of public infrastructure, including Lyttelton Port.

The meeting also called for CCHL and LPC board members who will not meet these objectives be removed from their positions.

In response, CCHL chief executive Matthew Slater told Bay Harbour News: “CCHL acknowledges the views expressed by the attendees on the future of Christchurch’s infrastructure. Decisions regarding governance arrangements for council-owned companies remains a matter for Christchurch City Council as shareholder.”

Gerard Loader. Photo: Supplied

Loader said there were also concerns around the impact the expansion could have on Lyttelton residents, particularly increased traffic congestion through the tunnel and Norwich Quay with more trucks entering the port.

A Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke representative also spoke from the floor about the negative effect the expansion will have on the health of Lyttelton Harbour.

LPC chief executive Graeme Sumner and CCHL chair Bryan Pearson were invited to the meeting to justify the expansion. They did not attend saying they had prior commitments.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should the Lyttelton Port expansion in Te Awaparahi Bay continue to go ahead without public consultation? Send your views in 200 words or less to kees.chalmers@alliedmedia.co.nz