Registered nurse Susan Jehan says permanent lights at Hagley Oval would make parking problems even worse for patients and staff. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Susan Jehan has worked as a nurse for more than 30 years and says permanent lights at Hagley Oval will make Christchurch Hospital’s “hideous” parking problems worse.

Ms Jehan, who works in the hospital’s gynaecology outpatients department, believes the large crowds that could attend the high-profile night matches would make it even more difficult for staff and patients to park near the hospital.

“Definitely the most stressful part of my job as a senior nurse is getting a park before I get to work, and I have worked in accident and emergency," she said.

"Getting a park before I get to work is the most stressful part of my job and I think that is horrible because we are the people that are giving so much to Christchurch."

Last month hospital worker Kenneth McCaul was killed by a driver fleeing from police.

He would leave for work early in a bid to find a car park. He would then sleep for two hours in his car with a blanket before his shift started.

Ms Jehan said cricket matches at the oval already added to the extreme lack of parking around the hospital.

“Cricket fans take up parks near the hospital, the fans also take the park and ride which was designed to get patients into the hospital,” she said.

“I work at the outpatients department and if patients can’t get in for their half-hour appointment they miss it and they usually have to wait a few months unless they are very urgent, so there is already a hell of a lot of disruption without the lights there.

"It is hideous,” she said.

Christchurch New Zealand Nurses Officer organiser Ron Angel said the lights could be the final straw for some nurses who may seek employment elsewhere.

“Our members and delegates say the issue will be made worse by more night cricket, which will mean there will be fewer parks available more frequently,” he said.

Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates said it would be making a submission on the proposal.

The Canterbury Cricket Trust wants to use earthquake recovery laws to fast track the installation of the lights in a bid to secure high-profile games for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup matches.

Crown-council planning agency Regenerate Christchurch has applied to associate Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Poto Williams on behalf of the trust to fast track changes to the District Plan under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to allow for the lights to be installed.

It has also applied to the city council for a new lease to accommodate the lights.

Public consultation to the city council has closed with more than 2200 submissions, about a thousand more than the submissions made on the $10 million Christ Church Cathedral grant.