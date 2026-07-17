Strictly Sumner is set to return after a decade, in support of the new Sumner Sports Pavilion.

The competition, which will take place on September 5 at St Leonards Square, brings together 10 well-known local personalities and community figures who will swap their day jobs for the dance floor.

They will perform choreographed ballroom, Latin and sequence routines in front of a live audience, judged by a high-profile panel.

Strictly Sumner is the flagship fundraising event for the new Sumner Sports Pavilion. Image: Supplied

The black-tie evening of performance, dining and community celebration is the flagship fundraising event for the new Sumner Sports Pavilion, a project that will replace the community's much-loved but ageing facility on St Leonards Square with a modern, inclusive hub for sport and recreation.

Confirmed performers include Commonwealth gold medallist and swimmer Anna Simcic, One News reporter Lisa Davies, resilience expert Dr Lucy Hone, and former White Ferns cricketer Amy Satterthwaite.

The last Strictly Sumner was held in 2016. Returning to the judging panel from the United Kingdom is former Dancing With The Stars contestant Scott Cole.

He will join sports broadcaster and former New Zealand Cricket president Lesley Murdoch.

Each celebrity has been partnered with an experienced dancer and will receive coaching in the lead-up to the event.

The Sumner Sports Pavilion has been a cornerstone of the community since 1958.

It was originally relocated to St Leonards Square as the former Sumner Surf Life Saving clubhouse and is now home to the Sumner cricket and rugby clubs.

It has weathered the earthquakes and served generations of locals, but the time has come for a rebuild.

A new facility has been designed by award-winning local architects Charlie Nott and Andy Watson, and permission to build on the same site has been secured from the city council.