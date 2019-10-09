The fire on Marine Parade happened in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Facebook.

A fire near a surf lifesaving club appears to have been deliberately lit.

The fire, which happened at about 1am on Thursday on Marine Pde near the New Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club, took about 90 minutes to put out, said Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris.

The first crews requested help from additional firefighters when they arrived to help tackle the 1200-square-metre blaze , he said.

He said the fire appeared as if it could have been lit deliberately and would be investigated by police.