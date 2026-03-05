Wonder by the late Pat Hanly. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A new exhibition at the Aigantighe Art Gallery is focusing on the artists who shaped New Zealand art.

‘‘New Vision Gallery’’ is a major retrospective exploring the pioneering 1950s and 1960s dealer gallery scene in Auckland, viewed through the lens of the gallery’s own collection.

The exhibition opens tomorrow night at 6.30pm and features an extraordinary roster of artists who shaped New Zealand’s modern and contemporary art landscape.

More than 70 works are featured by major New Zealand artists and locally significant figures like Colin McCahon, Roy Good, Gordon Walters, Rosemary Campbell and Louise Henderson.

The exhibition explores the significant influence of Dutch emigres and founders of New Vision Gallery Kees and Tine Hos had on the New Zealand art scene, particularly their impact on institutional collections and the development of local artistic practice.

In a statement, Aigantighe Art Gallery exhibitions curator Izzy Hillman said New Vision had a large impact on the trajectory of New Zealand art.

‘‘By providing a platform for artists to show their work in a commercial setting, Tine and Kees effectively increased the cultural value of Kiwi artists, and helped foster a distinctive local artist identity. Which is also evident in Timaru’s own public art collection.’’

Morgan Jones’ 1971 wooden sculpture Rural Machine.

The exhibition is further enriched by the generosity of Roy Good, an internationally recognised New Zealand artist with Timaru roots, who has donated a work to be shown in this exhibition.

Gallery director Cara Fitzgerald said Good’s gift highlighted the enduring legacy of artists who helped to shape New Zealand’s modern art scene.

‘‘Roy, who is best known for his illustrious design career, continues to contribute to the national arts landscape. His gift enriches the exhibition and our collection.’’

On Saturday visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the exhibition through a panel discussion, featuring Good and historian Andrew Paul Wood.

The panel aims to provide further insight into the evolution and legacy of this transformative era in the national art scene.

The conversation will take place at 2pm.