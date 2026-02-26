Getting ready for their annual festival are the Multicultural Aoraki team of (back, from left) Mustafa Al Momani, Mya Moāna, Hazel Turner-Walker, (middle, from left) Viki McKenzie, Areej Al Momani, Maturo Siaosi, (front, from left) Nils Macfarlane and Thea Schutte. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

Multicultural Aoraki is preparing to mark the fifth anniversary of its annual cultural celebration festival.

Very much now a staple South Canterbury event, the festival aims to highlight and showcase the multitude of cultures the region is home to.

Event organiser Maturo Siaosi said it was shaping up to be another successful festival.

‘‘So far we have nine performances from a variety of different cultures and close to 80 stalls. I think about 40 of them are food stalls so people will be able to try foods from a lot of different cultures.

‘‘It’s all coming along and it will just be a really good event for the region. I’ve been going around schools to promote it and I think now people see the frame, see the sign on the road and even just the colours and know the festival is coming up.

‘‘That was the idea when we started it, so it’s good to see people getting excited to see all the different cultures showcase themselves with their food, performances and uniforms.’’

He said it was still very important for the different cultures around South Canterbury to have the opportunity to showcase themselves.

‘‘I always look at it like, we can’t go to those countries, but we can bring them here. We ask them to showcase their culture, their identity and their mana and then by doing that local Kiwis can watch and go ‘oh wow’.

‘‘Or even kids that are born here but their families belong to another country, they can watch their parents, or uncles performing or cooking their own food for other people to taste.

‘‘It’s amazing, it’s a great way to connect our culture, our community and our region. We’re so blessed to have this, so come on down.’’

He said he was very thankful to all the festival’s sponsors and partners for their continued support in helping to keep it going for the last five years.

As well as food stalls and performances, the YMCA, health services, local police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be offering services and activities.

The festival will take place next Saturday from 11am-3pm at the Ara Field in Grey Rd.

- Connor Haley