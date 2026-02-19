Ray Bennett speaks at the reopening of the Timaru District Library in 2020 — 40 years after initially opening it. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Tributes have flowed over the past week for former Timaru mayor and community stalwart Sydney Raymond (Ray) Bennett MNZM who died on February 11 aged 93.

The Timaru District Council paid tribute to Mr Bennett in a social media post.

‘‘Ray spent 50 years serving the Timaru Community from the council chambers and beyond. He still holds the title of youngest person ever to be elected to council in Timaru in 1956 at the age of 24.

‘‘This was said to be driven by a desire to keep a family tradition, with him beating his grandfather by one year who was a councillor in 1885 at the age of 25.

‘‘Ray (Deputy Mayor at the time) became Timaru’s 32nd Mayor in 1971 after the resignation of Durham Robert Dowell. He returned as a councillor between 1971 to 1977, then had a second term as mayor from 1977-1982.

‘‘After a second term of mayor, Ray remained a councillor until retiring in 2010.’’

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said he, alongside many people of Timaru, was sad to hear the news of Mr Bennett’s death.

‘‘He was instrumental and the brains behind a lot of things many people in Timaru will walk past and not know.

‘‘To Ray, these were never personal achievements but community efforts, reflecting his deep commitment to teamwork.’’

In a Facebook post the Timaru Fire Brigade acknowledged his lengthy stint as a member of the Timaru Fire Board from 1965-1976.

Former Timaru mayor Ray Bennett died last week.

‘‘His passion and interest towards the firefighters and their equipment and appliances was massive. Ray ensured the appliances were both, fit for purpose, and as modern as the council could afford.

‘‘Ray was a common sight around the station in years gone by, as a passenger in multiple Timaru Christmas parades, and as a member of public at community events.

‘‘Ray will be sadly missed by the current and ex members of the Timaru Fire Brigade, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.’’

The South Canterbury Museum also paid tribute to Mr Bennett, highlighting his massive contribution to the region through involvement with organisations and groups concerned with heritage, health and welfare, education.

‘‘As a former mayor and long-serving city councillor, Ray was central in arranging the 1988 deed which transferred the ownership of collections and operation of the South Canterbury Museum to the Timaru District Council.

‘‘He was part of the selection panel that appointed present museum director Philip Howe to the new position in 1989 and worked closely with Philip and the museum team on so many projects and tasks, large and small, in the years that have followed.

‘‘His passion for the past, deep historical knowledge, concern for the community, willingness to talk with everyone and gentlemanly manner will be missed by many.’’

Timaru Philatelic Society secretary Gordon Prowse remembered Mr Bennett, who was the longest serving member of the society.

‘‘We shall miss his unfailing bonhomie, common sense, generosity and keen mind. For many years he built up and extraordinary collection of stamps and related paraphernalia, the envy of philatelists within and beyond New Zealand.

‘‘Ray was a kingpin locally of stamp collecting, and a major source of knowledge to stamp collectors nationally. Philately generally and Timaru in particular have lost a key person, a gentleman of distinction.’’