The team from Netherby Meats have snagged a gold award after wowing the judges with the flavour of their cheeseburger sausages in the Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

They also earned silver for their family recipe passed down the generations.

Earlier this year, they bought home the 100% Ham & Bacon Awards dried cured middle bacon silver award.

But it was a decade ago since the company entered its sausages

in competition and owner Mike Hanson thought it was time to give it ago again.

But it was a decade ago since the award winning company entered its sausages in competition and owner Mike Hanson thought it was time to give it ago again.

The win, announced last week, has seen production of the sausages upscaled this week to meet buyer demand.

Hanson, a third generation Netherby Meats owner, said that prior to the win they would make about 10kg of the sausage twice a week.

"This week we have made 100kg and expect to need to make a second batch. Every second customer today wants cheeseburger sausages,” Hanson said.

It’s six months since the butcher first introduced the cheeseburger.

"We have been making some modifications in preparation for the competition like the change in cheese.

"The burger tastes like a McDonald’s cheeseburger complete with cheese and gherkins,” Hanson said.

Hanson’s face lights up when he talks about the win and beating 126 butchers who showcased 700 flavours at the competition.

"The win was pretty amazing given we are a butchery up against butchers in supermarkets — some of which have a team of 100 — while we have about 10 to 15 staff,” he said.

"Some of the Auckland competitors come from very fancy shops.”

He and two of his staff attended the awards which was also an opportunity for networking and leaning about other flavours butchers had entered.

It’s given him inspiration.

"We knew heading to the award evening we were to receive a medal, just not which medal,” he said.



Staff member Kayla Bell said the sausages were delicious and juicy.

She put the juiciness down to the gherkin juice.

"The win is so great for a small town butchery. Mike is very knowledgeable and works so hard, so the win is wonderful,” she said.

Awards keep coming for the Netherby Meats represented by Jarden Howden, left, owner Mike Hanson and Samantha Hanson who won the gold medal for their cheeseburger sausages and silver for their traditional saveloys. Photo: Netherby Meats Facebook page

In the saveloy category, Netherby Meats’ saveloys were made using a family recipe started by Hanson’s grandfather then passed down to each generation.

"While Dad has yet to try one of the sausages, he is pretty happy we have won the gold medal,” Hanson said.

Mike’s daughter Sam, the fourth generation, is part of the team who creates sausages and saveloys which stemmed from the same saveloy recipe used for 60 years.

“We start with the basic seasoning and then add our own unique touch that make them so delicious to eat,” Hanson said.

They also supply many fish and chip shops with saveloys for hot dogs.

People travel a distant to purchase meat from the butchery, some from as far as the West Coast, and their products are sold in many places including Christchurch, Timaru, Twizel and Invercargill.