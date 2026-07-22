Wendy Suttie of Ashburton is officiating at the Commonwealth Games which start in Glasgow, Scotland today.

Bowls competition starts tonight at 8.30pm.

She was one of three bowls officials from New Zealand to make the cut.

Earlier this year, Wendy said it was a chance to witness some of the world’s best bowlers in action.

“Umpiring is a way for me to give back to the sport I love,” she said.

“I could never play at this level but this way I get to participate at that level.”

For the first time in Games history, both bowls and para bowls will be held indoors on portable greens, which creates a more relaxed atmosphere for players and spectators.

World Bowls are using the Commonwealth Games to showcase the adaptability of bowls, hoping to have it included in the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Australia.

Boxing and weightlifting are also in the same venue.

Meanwhile, in shot put athlete Jacko Gill has been ruled out of competing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games due to an injury during a warm-up in a pre-Game competition in Madrid.

NZ Team chef de mission Nigel Avery said the whole New Zealand Team whānau were wishing him a smooth and speedy recovery.

“We know he’ll be gutted to be missing the Games but will be recovering well and cheering on his team mates from back home in New Zealand,” Avery said.

The New Zealand Team for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games now has 115 competing team members set to represent Aotearoa New Zealand across 10 sports in Scotland.

Avery said for some, this was their first time wearing the fern at a Games. For others, Glasgow will add another chapter to long and successful careers. “Across this New Zealand Team there’s a strong sense of purpose, and we’re looking forward to supporting them as they prepare to compete on the Commonwealth stage.”

Gymnast Sienna Shields is the youngest athlete, having turned 18-years-old recently on June 3, while Lawn Bowls athlete Julie O’Connell is the oldest at 67 years and four months.

At the experienced end, gymnast Misha Koudinov will contest his sixth Commonwealth Games, lawn bowls athletes Shannon Mcilroy and Ali Forsyth their fifth, while para bowls’ Mark Noble and shot put athlete Tom Walsh will each make a fourth appearance.

Avery said the mix of debutants and returning athletes would be a strength for the team.

“There’s real value in having athletes who know what a Games environment demands, and there’s also a lot of energy coming from those who are heading to their first Games,” Avery said.

“The experienced athletes help set standards, and the debutants bring a fresh edge and a hunger to make the most of the opportunity.”

Glasgow 2026 will feature 10 sports, including six integrated Para sports, with more than 200 gold medals available across 10 days of competition from today until Sunday, August 2.

New Zealand athletes will compete in artistic gymnastics, athletics, para athletics, basketball 3x3, boxing, lawn bowls, para bowls, judo, netball, swimming, para swimming, track cycling, para track cycling and weightlifting.

Television coverage will be on Sky Sport and on-demand coverage across Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Sky Go, and free-to-air via Three and ThreeNow.

At the heart of Sky’s coverage will be a dedicated “Gold Channel” on Sky Sport 4, showcasing the biggest moments from Glasgow each night.

Broadcasting live from 7.30pm to 11am, the Gold Channel will feature key events, replays, highlights, and live crosses to Scotland, supported by a hosted show from Sky Sport’s studio.

Three and ThreeNow will become the free-to-air destination for coverage throughout the event, including a daily simulcast of the Gold Channel from 7pm through to 6pm the following day.

The schedule will include ThreeNews at 6pm followed by a nightly edition of Crowd Goes Wild at 7pm, before live coverage begins each evening.