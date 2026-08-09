More than 700 preventative health checks through the Carr Family Foundation have been carried out in the past year across rural communities nationwide.

It’s a figure which reinforces the foundation’s Rural Health & Wellness work to improve health outcomes for rural New Zealanders.

Foundation chairperson Stacey McKerchar said numbers through the programme showed the importance of making healthcare accessible within rural communities.

Preventative healthcare was taken directly to rural events and community gatherings as a way to overcome barriers such as geographic isolation, workforce shortages, and limited access to health services.

Visits were done at agricultural events, field days and community gatherings and provided health education, wellness advice, and free health assessments.

‘‘Preventative healthcare can have a significant impact on long-term wellbeing outcomes,’’ she said.

‘‘By taking health services directly to where people live and work, we are helping rural New Zealanders access support that might otherwise be difficult to obtain.’’

The programme facilitated over 100 referrals to GPs during the July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 period.

Checks identified individuals with elevated blood pressure and other health concerns that may otherwise have gone undetected.

Carr Family Foundation chairperson Stacey McKerchar with the foundation's mobile van making healthcare accessible within rural communities. Photo: Supplied

A major milestone during the year was the set up of a nationwide network of highly skilled nurses to support the programme and a growth in donor support strengthening its impact.

‘‘Growing support from businesses and individuals who share our vision is enabling us to reach more people and make a greater difference in rural communities,’’ McKerchar said.

Looking ahead, there were plans to further expand the programme, with a long-term goal of operating two mobile wellness vans with both nurses and doctors available to increase access to preventative healthcare services throughout New Zealand.

As well as its health initiatives, the foundation supported rural communities through sponsorships and community partnerships, including a new long-term sponsorship agreement with EA Networks Centre and ongoing support of Westpac Trust Helicopter.