Pupils from Ashburton Christian School will bring the fantasy story of Narnia: The Musical to life at the Ashburton Event Centre this month.

Sixty six students, in years 7 to 13, have been rehearsing or working behind the scenes to bring the show to life.

Teacher Delia Fox, has taken on the director role, and said cast and crew members have contributed in all areas from acting, singing, and choreography to props, costumes, and technical support.

“Bringing a full-scale musical to the stage has required commitment, creativity, and teamwork, with students dedicating many hours to learning lines, songs, dances, and production skills,” Fox said.

The musical is based on C.S. Lewis novel The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

It follows four English children — Susan (played by Abegail Juantilla), Edmund (Theo Parker), Lucy (Harriet Hyslop) and Peter (Connor Mackenzie) — evacuated from London during World War II, who discover a magical wardrobe leading to a frozen realm ruled by an evil witch, where they join forces with the great lion Aslan to restore spring and fulfil an ancient prophecy .

Fox said the production had been strengthened with support from the wider community as parents, volunteers, local musicians, and community organisations contributed time, skills, and encouragement.

“Their support has helped students turn ambitious ideas into reality, from staging and costumes through to the creation of a three-person Aslan puppet that promises to be a highlight of the show,” Fox said.

Aslan has been created by technology teacher Darren Butler, Fox and her daughter Bella, who is also cast as the White Witch.

“We began constructing Aslan at the beginning of Term 2, and the head alone took the entire two weeks of the April school holidays to complete,” Fox said.

“He is an incredibly detailed creation, with features including blinking eyes, moving eyeballs and a jaw that opens to reveal 3D-printed teeth. The eyeballs were specially printed for us, adding another amazing level of detail to this character.

“Aslan is operated as a three-person puppet, making him an incredible feat of design and teamwork,” Fox said.

Fox said the process has provided valuable opportunities for students to develop confidence, resilience, and collaboration.

“Working together towards a common goal has challenged students to step outside their comfort zones and contribute their individual talents to something much larger than themselves,” she said

Some of those taking leading roles have been on stage before while for others this is a new experience for them.

“I have loved the many conversations I’ve had with students about their characters, their scenes and the ideas they have brought forward to enhance their performances.

“There is something incredibly special about seeing that moment when a student really buys into their character and their enthusiasm takes over,” Fox said.

Others lead roles are: Dwarf (Toby Bisseker), Fenris (Tomas Munoz), Mr and Mrs Beaver (Aiden Wiese and Lilly Van Asperen).

* Ashburton Christian School production Narina: The Musical at the Ashburton Event Centre on August 20 and 21 at 6.30pm. Tickets Adults $20, child up to 17 or still at school $15 (fees apply) available from event centre.