The nine members of the women’s section of the Ashburton Returned and Services’ Association have become pin up girls.

They can’t wait for 2027 when the calendar they appear in, will adorn the walls of homes, businesses and offices.

The calendar was the brainchild of Elaine Aldridge, mother of RSA president Rob Aldridge.

Elaine, originally from the United Kingdom, said the section was looking for a fun and novel way to raise funds.

"Being from Britain, I remember the Calendar Girls and that inspired me to suggest the idea to the group,” Elaine said.

She wasn’t sure of the response she’d get from fellow members but they didn’t take any convincing.

Section convenor Kelly-Rose Blackburn said she was a starter if the calendar was done tastefully and didn’t look tacky.

While Colleen Wederell was very excited about the idea.

"I said I’d do it as long as I could have sunflowers, wine and bubbles and that is exactly what I got,” she said.

"It was great and I loved being part of it.”

Adrienne Hodson said she was very happy with her page, as she wanted to include tennis and bowls — two of her favourite things.

Margaret Walsh said as long as she could be draped over the canon out the front of the RSA she was a starter.

She got her wish.

Each lady features in their own month, and there are two months with the group: one for Anzac Day and the other a Moulin Rouge inspired scene.

A special guest features in December; it’s RSA president Rob Aldridge.

Members of Ashburton Returned and Services' Association women's section members from left Colleen Wederall, Elaine Aldridge and Kelly-Rose Blackburn hold images of themselves from their fundraising calendar. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

Now, despite having just gone on sale, the $15 calendars are being snapped up from the RSA.

Rob Aldridge said the calendar produced was amazing and the group had a lot of fun creating it.

"They have formed a fantastic group of ladies with a lot of passion for what they want to do and achieve.

“The women's section in any RSA has always been the backbone and, in its early days, was behind the scenes only. But now they are out there in the forefront doing amazing things for their own RSA and the Royal New Zealand RSA,” he said.

“They are an important part of any RSA.”