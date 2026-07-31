A unique fundraising event will be offered on the pickleball courts at Ruth Hall’s Canterbury home.

In order to boost funds for her appearance at the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam next month, Hall is hosting a mini tournament on Saturday.

Named the ‘Hall of Fame competition’, she is expecting around 20 high level players from the Canterbury area to take part.

She encourages spectators to call in and catch the action free of charge.

“I have a few sponsors lined up as well with products to support the players and also something for the public,” she said.

Hall said tea, coffee home baking and raffle tickets will be available to purchase.

Hall is aware holding an outdoor tournament in winter is risky but is hoping for the best.

"No matter how much I prepare, I can’t control the weather,” she said.