Sixty-eight properties were without power for much of Monday after a truck and tractor collided on the Lismore Mayfield Rd.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Lismore Mayfield Road, between Hackthorne and Lismore School Roads, shortly after 9am,

"The crash damaged a power pole and caused powerlines to come down,” police said.

A spokesperson from EA Networks said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was an EA Networks service vehicle.

"Our immediate focus is on the wellbeing of those affected and we are gathering information and following our internal processes,” they said.

EA Networks crews who were sent to the scene, isolated power to make the area safe, replaced the damaged power pole and restored power.

Police said the the road was blocked for a time but was clear by 11am.

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Jeff Marshall said they checked power was off and helped with clean up.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance but the crew was not required as it was a non-injury accident.