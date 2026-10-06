Twenty two scholarships are being offered from Advance Ashburton Community Foundation to people based in the Mid Canterbury to further their education, do industry training or personal development.

Chief executive officer Carolyn Clough said this year’s round of scholarships was shaping up to be biggest in the foundation’s history.

Scholarships range in value from $1000 to $20,000.

“However, there will be multiple awards made for some scholarships so, depending on the applications, we could award around 50 scholarships in total,” Clough said.

“Scholarships cover any type of further education or tertiary education, alongside specific scholarships for study in health science, nursing, environmental studies, audiology, music, arts, agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture,” she said.

Some reflected the wishes of individual donors and were targeted such as those for people of Māori or Pasifika descent, people living in Tinwald, people who were hearing impaired, newcomers to the Ashburton District, or others facing significant financial hardship or other disadvantage.

“While a number of scholarships are available to first-year students, many are reserved for those in their second or subsequent year of study,” she said.

Applicants who missed out in previous years are encouraged to apply again.

Furthermore, previous recipients are welcome to apply again and may be awarded a second scholarship,” Clough said.

Those applying for scholarship don’t have only be undertaking polytechnic or university studies.

There are scholarships on offer for those in industry and vocational training as well as trade apprenticeships of any kind. There are also scholarships to cover course fees for personal development experiences including, but not limited to, Outward Bound or Spirit of Adventure.

Applications are open now and close October 31 via www.advanceashburton.org.nz