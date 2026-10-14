The Methven Rodeo Club Springston Trophy in the Ashburton District this month was a resounding success, organisers say.

The event, hosted by the Rakaia, Mill Creek, Tinwald and Methven pony clubs at Ashburton and Rakaia venues, was entered by an impressive 26 teams.

Spokesperson Mary Stewart said after a year of planning and working bees, the organising committee was elated with how smoothly it had run.

‘‘We were delighted to host this prestigious competition and deliver a high quality cross country course at Rakaia for many more years of competition and practice.

‘‘Good weather certainly helped,’’ she said.

Violet France junior rider from Methven Pony Club on the cross-country riding Counting Stars. Photo: Olivia Skidmore Photography

Bella Casey-Solly senior rider from Methven Pony Club competing in the cross-country phase aboard Winning Leader. Photo: Olivia Skidmore Photography

‘‘With 26 teams competing at the weekend we feel safe to say pony club eventing is in good heart in the South.’’

Members of each of Mid Canterbury’s pony clubs had enjoyed working together and joint efforts were made stronger with expert help from the Ashburton Dressage Group and Ashburton ESNZ Jumping & Show Hunter.

‘‘We were enormously proud of how the Ashburton District and wider Canterbury area backed young equestrians from throughout the South Island,’’ she said.

‘‘We felt extremely fortunate to have the assistance of over 100 businesses and organisations, a great number that demonstrates a terrific depth of kindness being shown for youth sport.’’

Organising committee members, front row from left, Sharon Waite, Emma Bedford, Heidi Hart, Kim Solly, Kate Oliver, Kate Moorhead, Pip Allan, Tanya Hulme. Back row from left, Adam Waite, Molly Rudge, Anjie Rudge, Nicky Mcdonnell, Penny France, Mary Stewart, Natasha White. In front are junior helpers, from left, Lucy Moorhead, Harper Bedford and Harriet White. Photo: Olivia Skidmore Photography

The overall winners were Halswell Crusaders, an Amberley/Waiau composite team was second and Eyreton Billion third. Meanwhile from Mid Canterbury, Tinwald Pony Club came fourth and Methven Pony Club 11th.

Full results at https://www.evoevents.co.nz/results/2135888319/class/328777