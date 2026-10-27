Two people were transported to Ashburton Hospital in a moderate condition and one transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition after two jet skis caught fire last week.

Emergency services were notified of the Nursery Drive explosion and resulting fire on Wednesday at 5.38pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with three ambulances, one helicopter and one operations manager.

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Jeff Marshall said it appears a jet ski on a trailer parked in the driveway caught fire and spread to the second jet ski.

“Four of our crew tackled the fire wearing breathing apparatus,” Marshall said.

“There was no damage to neighbouring properties, just some residual heat damage to the tail light of a car also in the driveway.”

Police also attended and provided assistance with traffic management.

This week, Ashburton firefighters were called to two separate hedge fires on Monday night.

Marshall said they were alerted to the first fire at just before 10pm in the Coldstream area.

"It was about 300m hedge fire that was being pushed towards the house because of the strong winds.

“A total of eight appliances from Willowby, Geraldine, Rangitata and Ashburton attended.”

"We focused on the tree line and got the fire under control which saved the house.”

Crews were on the scene for nearly three hours.

The Ashburton Brigade, along with Geraldine, Rangitata, Temuka, Pendarves, Mayfield were all called out an hour later at 11pm to a tree and scrub fire in the Lowcliffe area.

"Some of the appliances from the Coldstream were redirected to this one.”

Marshall said the fire was in the fence line and when they got there it covered an area of around 30m by 10m.

“After dealing with these two fires, our crew members didn’t get home until after 2am.”

Meanwhile last week, the Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a two-vehicle incident at the corner of Hatfield Overdale Road and State Highway 1 on Tuesday at 11.30pm.

Fire chief Tyrone Burrowes said it appeared a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and clipped the front of a truck.

"We kept both lanes open by slowing the traffic down and cleared debris off the road,” Burrowes said.

A spokesperson for police said one driver was issued with an infringement notice.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance.

"It appears all patients declined an assessment from the responding ambulance crew,” a spokesperson said.