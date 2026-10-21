Ashburton apprentice Tia Fasi from lines company EA Networks is defending her national cable jointing title this week in Pukekohe.

Fasi was named Trainee Cable Jointer of the Year at last year’s Connection competition in Christchurch.

This year, the 19-year-old is taking part in the three-day skills competition for the country’s electricity supply industry (ESI) workers including cable jointers, line mechanics, and supply electricians.

The event is supported by Connexis, New Zealand’s national infrastructure training provider.

Fasi is in her last year of training as an apprentice cable jointer with EA and wants to make the most of her last chance to compete as a trainee.

“It’ll be my last chance to compete in the trainee event so I’m intrigued to see if I can defend my title,” she said.

Connection has been running for more than 20 years brings together people from across New Zealand’s electricity supply industry, giving her the chance to meet others in the sector, swap experiences and learn from their skills.

“It’s really a great opportunity to network and get further exposure to other networks and the industry in general,” she said.

That enthusiasm for the industry is a big part of what she enjoys about her work at EA Networks.

“It sounds silly, but I like everything about the industry and my current role,” she said.

“Electricity is such a vital aspect of helping the country run smoothly and it’s so cool to be part of the process.”

Action from last year's Connection competition in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

The trainee cable jointing competition is not Tia’s only chance for recognition at the annual event. She is also a finalist in the Connexis Energy Trainee Awards Distribution Trainee of the Year category.

Fasi says her training has given her the opportunity to build a wide range of skills and knowledge, something she particularly values.

“I love learning and there’s always more to learn,” she said.

One of the best pieces of advice she had for other apprentices was to put in the effort and document their progress along the way.

“Give it your best effort and take photos,” she said.

Fasi photographs the work she completes during her training and said it has become a useful record of her progress.

“I take photos of all my work and it’s great to look back on to see physical improvements but also proof of your tidy workmanship.”

EA Networks general manager, contracting, Myles Connew said Fasi’s success reflected the commitment she had shown throughout her apprenticeship, but it was also a great example of the value the company placed on developing its staff.

“We're proud to support apprentices like Tia by providing practical experience, mentoring and opportunities to grow their careers in the electricity industry.

"Seeing her represent herself and EA Networks on the national stage once again is something the entire team is incredibly proud of.”

More than 90 competitors, as well as 10 logistics personnel, 30 judges and support crew will attend the event.

EA Networks, which was a co-host last year, also had a line mechanic crew competing at the event this year at the Pukekohe showgrounds.