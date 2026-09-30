A love of aerobics, performing, and making friends through the sport, has taken 13-year-old Sophie Hamilton to the top.

Sophie, a Year 8 student at Woodend School, has been selected for the Federation of International Sports Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) World Championships in Invercargill in November.

Her success in reaching the world championships, which are expected to attract 300 athletes from over 10 countries to the ILT Stadium Southland, has taken hours of dedication, travel and determination.

Sophie trains at Octane Aerobics in Christchurch, where she is coached by Brooke Welsh, and travels to Christchurch four times a week for training, sometimes not getting home until after 9pm.

Centre stage . . . Sophie Hamilton, a Year 8 Woodend School pupil (centre front), who has been selected to represent New Zealand at the FISAF Sport Aerobics & Fitness World Championships in Invercargill in November. Photo: Supplied

“I love aerobics because it keeps me fit, and because of the people you meet, the friends you make, and I enjoy performing on the stage,” Sophie says.

“I’m really excited about seeing athletes and routines from other countries, and meeting people from all around the world.

“I keep training hard because my teammates and I want to do really well on the world’s stage,” she says.

Sophie recently competed at the NZCAF Nationals in Dunedin, where she won national titles in all three routines she competed in: NZCAF U14 Individual, FISAF Junior Trio ‘Fuego’, and FISAF Cadet Fitness Team ‘Circus’.

Outside aerobics, Sophie enjoys taking part in all the sports activities at Woodend School, including Jump Jam, coached by Pip Haigh.

The team is training hard in preparation for the Jump Jam Challenge competition in October.

Woodend School has been a great environment for Sophie’s development in sport, with both students and teachers being very active and supportive, says mum Satoko.