Alpacas of all different colours will strut their stuff at the Rangiora Show at Labour Weekend.

Organiser Jill Nawrocki said Australian judge Ariana McCauley will be casting her critical eye over 96 huacaya and suri alpacas entered in this year’s show.

“The Alpaca Association of New Zealand has been proactive in getting Australian judges to our shows.

“Everybody is very excited to have her come here and we’ve had some extra sponsorship to help pay for her to come.

“We are lucky having an Australian come to judge our alpacas, because Australia has a number of good breeders, so it is a good chance to see how we compare.”

Ariana is no stranger to local breeders as she has previously judged at the South Island Colourbration Show held at the Rangiora Showgrounds.

While Ariana will be busy in the show ring for a large part of the day, Jill says there will be opportunities for local breeders to chat with Ariana and get some tips during the breaks, over lunch and after judging finishes.

Some of the top alpaca breeders in the country are based in North Canterbury, with several local breeders selling animals to European clients.

While entries are down this year, Jill says there is sure to be a good range of colours, including the white, black, grey and fancy fleeces.

“There will be quite a few young alpacas because it is the first opportunity for the youngsters to be seen by the judges.”

She encourages the public to come along, have a look and ask questions.

With the growing number of lifestyle blocks in North Canterbury, alpacas make the ideal lifestyle animal as they are “quiet animals and respect fences”, she says.

Huacaya alpacas are like “an elongated sheep”, while the suri is known for its “dreadlock” fleece.

The animals need to be penned by 8am, with colour checks at 8.30am, and judging expected to get under way by 9am.